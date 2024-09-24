Luxury Gala for a Good Cause 

The annual BubblyQ gala will return to Dallas for its 16th year on Oct. 24 at the only five-star hotel in Texas, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

Attendees will sample dishes from Dallas’ top chefs, led by celebrity chef chair Dean Fearing, and will enjoy craft cocktails, music, and a silent auction.

The event will be hosted by The Young Texans of the American Cancer Society (YTACS) and presented by Texas Oncology, one of the largest cancer treatment providers in Texas. Since 2008, the YTACS has raised over $3M in its fight against cancer.

To purchase tickets, make a donation, or learn more about the event, click HERE.