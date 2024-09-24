Neighborhood Celebrations

Turtle Creek Association prepares for gala and home tour

As the fall festival calendar fills up, but before customed beggars come knocking for candy, those who love the heights and nature of Turtle Creek living will gather to rejoice in and support the place they call home.

The Turtle Creek Association has scheduled two events:

• Teresa Byrd is sponsoring the annual Gala “Celebrating Turtle Creek” from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 18 (dinner served at 7 p.m.) at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Individual tickets begin at $375 for the cocktail attire affair that includes a champagne reception, three-course seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing to tunes from the Emerald City’s Limelight Band.

• Kyle Crews and Ani Nosnik with URBAN, an Allie Beth Allman, Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, are sponsoring the 23rd annual Tour of Homes “Celebrating Our Natural Oasis,” which is returning in-person this year and scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

Tickets starting at $45 include parking at 3131 Turtle Creek Blvd. and shuttle service to five homes nestled in the picturesque Turtle Creek area.

Elyse and David Walthall are the honorary chairs for both events. Visit TCAgala24.givesmart.com for tickets.



FROM LEFT: Architect Mike Wilkins designed this Park Towers on Fairmount Street penthouse, which spans 2,836 square feet and offers a wraparound terrace with park and downtown skyline views. Classic elegance meets modern comfort in this traditional-style Plaza II home, which showcases collections acquired from around the world.



FROM LEFT: This open contemporary Nikki Cramer-designed home at The Warrington embodies clean lines and simplicity, a spacious open floor plan, and expansive glass windows and walls. This 6161-square-foot custom high-rise home at the Stoneleigh Residences includes direct-elevator access to an entry foyer, reminiscent of Park Avenue elegance.