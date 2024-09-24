Senior Source, TXU Help Neighbors Keep Cool

October’s arrival should bring a break from the heat.

Over the summer that break came from The Senior Source and TXU Energy, who teamed up to help seniors beat the heat.

The partners distributed new window air conditioning units to more than 660 North Texas seniors who lacked access to reliable sources of air conditioning in their homes.

The units were purchased through a $30,000 donation from TXU’s Beat the Heat program and contributions from other corporations, foundations, and individuals.

“Our body’s ability to respond to heat decreases with age,” said Stacey Malcolmson, CEO of The Senior Source. “For a senior who does not have a way to effectively cool their home, summer temperatures in Texas can put them at risk for a number of serious heat related illnesses.”

At least 334 people in Texas died from heat in 2023, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.