‘Suspicious Individual’ Back in Jail on $10,000 Bond

A man who has been seen loitering near area schools was back in jail on a $10,000 bond on Sept. 24 after being charged with injury to an elderly person.

Omar Nasir, 46, was arrested by Dallas police the morning of Sept. 20. According to arrest documents, Nasir allegedly punched and hit a 70-year-old woman who identified herself as his mother in their home in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Nasir was transported to the Dallas County Jail, where he was still being held on Sept. 24.

The day before his arrest by Dallas police, Nasir was arrested by University Park police, who accused him of jaywalking in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

He was charged with crossing at a point other than a crosswalk, a class C misdemeanor, and was released after posting a $200 bond.

Nasir has been seen near areas where children congregate since at least Sept. 13.

Multiple HPISD schools have messaged parents about “a suspicious individual” identified as Nasir. The emails have emphasized that the schools take all reports related to safety seriously, and thanked families for their partnership in keeping students safe.

The HPISD Police Department issued a criminal trespass warning to Nasir for all district schools on Sept. 18.