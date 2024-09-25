Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 16-22

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MEDICINAL MYSTERY

A drug violation was issued at Medical City Hospital on Sept. 17 after an unknown white powder wrapped in paper towels was discovered.

16 Monday

A unspecified theft occurred in the 6300 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

17 Tuesday

A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 6300 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued at a grocery store located in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

A theft occurred at a restaurant in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A vehicle was taken without consent from the Northaven Cooperative School parking lot.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A firearm was stolen from a vehicle in a commercial parking lot in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

The rear door of a home in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive was pried open and property was stolen from the residence.

18 Wednesday

A vacant home in the 6000 block of Burgundy Road was broken into and property was stolen.

Property was taken without consent in the 6400 Block of Walnut Hill Lane.

An individual was found to be in possession of methamphetamine in an alley near the 4200 block of Meadowdale Lane.

Property was taken without permission from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Melissa Lane.

19 Thursday

A drug violation occurred in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A citation was issued for an undisclosed offense at the Tom Thumb grocery store in the 7100 block of Inwood Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

20 Friday

An individual broke the window of a car and fled from a commercial parking lot in the southwest corner of Forest Lane and Preston Road.

Property was found at the scene of an accident in the 7300 block of Royal Lane.

21 Saturday

An abandoned vehicle was taken without consent in the 12800 block of Midway Road.