Kicking In: McGough Scoring for Charity

Noah McGough is among the most prolific high school kickers in Texas, which makes his new charitable endeavor that much more rewarding.

The Jesuit Dallas senior is donating money for every kick he makes to Men of Nehemiah. Fortunately for both sides, he tends to score a lot of points.

Men of Nehemiah is a nine-month Christian residential recovery program in South Dallas aimed at reuniting former addicts with their families and the community through discipleship, professional counseling, and military discipline.

McGough became passionate about the cause after his father, Adam, took him to one of the group’s church services. With the help of community pledges, he decided to contribute for every point he scores this season.

As of this week, he’s made two field goals and nine extra points through four games for the Rangers, for 15 points. At $561 per point, that’s more than $8,400 donated — plus an extra $4,300 in gifts. And the season isn’t even halfway done.

“I’ve been blessed with a gift to kick at Jesuit,” McGough said. “I want to use my gift for God. For a kick to count, it takes a great snap, a precise hold, and a team of blockers. We all need a team to succeed. I am thankful to be supporting the team at Men of Nehemiah.”

McGough made 17 field goals last season, including playoffs, which was tops in the state. Jesuit (2-2) will host Irving on Friday in the District 7-6A opener.