Scots Look to Tame Lions in 7-5A Opener

The highs and lows of a difficult nondistrict schedule prepare you for the games that are the most meaningful.

Highland Park will test that time-tested football adage again on Friday, when it hosts Tyler in the District 7-5A Div. I opener at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots (3-1) will look to bounce back from a 51-39 loss last week against Colorado powerhouse Cherry Creek, which snapped a 29-game home winning streak dating to 2019. HP allowed almost as many points as in the first three games combined while the Bruins controlled the line of scrimmage.

Such are the bumps you might endure when playing such a daunting early-season slate, which included three early triumphs against quality opponents. The Scots are hoping it pays off with a fresh slate this week.

There are signs of positive momentum, especially on offense. Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall accounted for six touchdowns (including one rushing) against Cherry Creek and surpassed 1,000 yards passing for the season.

HP has shown signs of depth and balance among its receivers and its defensive front. The rushing game sparked to life during a lopsided victory over Jesuit Dallas on Sept. 13.

Thanks to the UIL’s biennial realignment process, the Scots are beginning another two-year stint in 5A Division I — the same classification in which they won three consecutive state titles from 2016 to 2018 and have consistently earned district championships and deep playoff runs.

In fact, HP is aiming for a 10th straight district crown this year (including shared titles) and a 12th consecutive campaign with double-digit victories.

The first hurdle comes from Tyler, which showed improvement in its first season under head coach Rashaun Woods, a former standout receiver at Oklahoma State.

Junior quarterback Caden Granberry threw for three touchdowns during a 39-27 loss to Lufkin last week, with receivers Davion Sirles and Trey Haralson both having big games. Cadarius McMiller and Ashton Arriaga lead the ground attack.

Despite the distance of more than 100 miles between the campuses, the Scots and Lions (2-2) also were league rivals in 2021 and 2022, with HP holding a three-game winning streak in the overall series.

Longtime HP head coach Randy Allen, who had the Highlander Stadium field formally named in his honor a week ago, will try again for win No. 450 in his career on Friday. He ranks first among active coaches in Texas and second all-time in victories.