Armstrong Makes Waves This School Year

HPISD’s first and oldest school is calling for “all hands on deck” this year as it celebrates its 110th anniversary and sets sail for new journeys with the theme “Ahoy! Armstrong.”

“Our central idea is that a rising tide lifts all boats,” PTA president Kate Boatright explained. “Together, we can rise above any challenge and soar! Everyone has a place at Armstrong, and we are particularly grateful for the district staff, parents, and community partners who help us continue to steer the ship towards excellence in learning.”

The PTA needs everyone’s support to make Armstrong its best, Boatright said, and there are plenty of opportunities to contribute skills and talents, both inside and outside school walls. Alums and current families can leave their mark on Armstrong by purchasing a memorial brick which will be placed at the school’s former main entrance.

“You don’t have to physically be in the school to volunteer,” said Boatright, who has had an invaluable partnership with PTA president-elect Monet Ball. “There’s a place for everybody, and we need that support.”

Visit armstrongpta.org for more information about Armstrong’s nautical year.