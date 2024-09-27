Crime And Social Media: Willis Aims to ‘Separate Fact From Fiction’

A report that Dallas police responded to a home in the 4800 block of Elsby Avenue on Saturday at about 10:10 p.m. stirred unease and sparked social media speculation. According to police, four unknown subjects robbed and assaulted a woman. There was no medical transport reported.

Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis, who represents the neighborhood, issued a statement Wednesday that addressed the incident. “I’ve received multiple reports of a home break-in and assault in the Briarwood neighborhood. Dallas PD is actively investigating the incident and has confirmed there is no indication of gang-related activity.”

This afternoon, Council member Willis followed up her previous statement with the following announcement:

“Over the past few days there have been a proliferation of stories spread on social media and even by our broadcast news outlets. I’ve been working with the Dallas Police Department to separate fact from fiction because acting on the facts is what keeps us aware, vigilant and safer. While investigations are taking place there is only limited information that can be shared so as not to compromise the process. I wish I could share more, but I’m letting you know what I’m able to at this time:

Target Garage at Preston Center

An attempted abduction has been referenced on social media

There was no report to 911

Target DOES have video cameras in their garage and the review of the footage did not corroborate any kind of incident or interaction

After DPD investigation, no evidence of any harassment or interaction exists

Preston Forest Alleged Abduction

An attempted child abduction has been referenced on social media

Sadly, this was a family/civil matter

As such, it does not present a threat to the community

Briarwood Home Break In

A home break in and tying up/beating of the resident alleged to be by Venezuelan or another gang

DPD has found no evidence of gang activity of any kind

There was no home security video of the incident

DPD has been actively seeking video from neighbors and any other intelligence to assist with their investigation

Please call the DPD non-emergency number with any information: (214) 744-4444

Residents have gotten in touch about car break incidents at retail shopping centers. These locations have long been a target for thieves because they know shoppers are busy and distracted and often leave valuables in view and forget to lock their doors. Please TAKE LOCK HIDE every time you leave your car. Also, stay aware of your surroundings and the people coming and going around you. The more we can all practice being vigilant, the less attractive we become to thieves and other criminals. Sometimes people are hesitant to call 911 — if you see something suspicious, please make that call! It’s how DPD can log incidents, respond. and investigate. Otherwise, it’s like an incident never happened, and that does not make us safer.”

In the Park Cities

Highland Park and University Park officials announced that Texas Department of Public Safety officers would help the communities boost their patrols.

“Current crime trends in University Park are similar to the ebbs and flows in the past, but we always urge attentiveness and vigilance in order to decrease opportunities for victimization,” University Park Community Information Officer Paige Ruedy said in an email message.

The Dallas incident has raised attention and concern, Ruedy continued. “As always, we encourage residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles, pay close attention to whether someone might be following them when leaving retail or dining establishments, and go ahead and lock their doors and set their home alarms once everyone is in for the night.”