Defense Shines as HP Rolls Past Tyler

After allowing 51 points a week ago, Highland Park’s defense played like a unit ready to take out some frustrations on Friday.

The Scots shut down a high-powered Tyler offense in a 35-9 victory in the District 7-5A Div. I opener at Highlander Stadium.

It was an emphatic rebound from HP’s first loss of the season against Colorado powerhouse Cherry Creek, and established momentum heading into a key road showdown on Oct. 4 at Red Oak.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’re real proud of this victory and getting that bad taste out of our mouth from last week,” said HP head coach Randy Allen, who earned victory No. 450 in his career. He ranks second all-time and first among active coaches in Texas in wins.

The Scots (4-1, 1-0) reached the end zone twice in a 50-second span in the second quarter to break open a close game, thanks to some big defensive plays.

With HP leading 7-3, Jack Steed recovered a fumble deep in Tyler territory, setting up a 10-yard Buck Randall touchdown pass to Matthew White.

After a failed fake punt at the Tyler 26-yard line four plays later, the Scots capitalized again with a Randall scoring strike to Chase Messer.

Randall threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, 1-yard plunge in the final minute of the first half to cap an impressive drive. After an uneven start, HP surged to a 28-3 halftime advantage.

“We’re slowly getting there,” Allen said. “We’ve got to get better at our short-yardage [situations], but besides that, I’m really pleased with our offense. Our guys can catch, and Buck’s an accurate passer, and we’re getting good pass protection.”

Meanwhile, the Lions (2-3, 0-1) — who averaged 33 points in their first four games — managed just six rushing yards and no offensive touchdowns. Tyler’s only score came on a third-quarter kickoff return by Trey Haralson.

“We’re a young team. Eventually we’ll be able to play with a top-caliber team like Highland Park. My hat’s off to them,” said Tyler head coach Rashaun Woods. “You have a fumble and a fake punt that was not called, and those things didn’t work out. Both of those turn into 14 points and that was a big reason why we lost the second [quarter] the way we did.”

HP opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Randall to Brandon Lilly midway through the first quarter. It was set up by a 45-yard James Lancaster scamper.

Tyler had its best scoring opportunity on the ensuing 12-play drive, highlighted by a 32-yard pass on a trick play to Davion Sirles. The final six snaps of the possession came inside the HP 10-yard line — including an HP flag for pass interference — but the Lions were turned away and settled for a short Marvin Espinal field goal.

“The defense played like they’re capable of playing. I was glad to see them come back and play with such passion,” Allen said. “They had some breakaway speed, and we pretty much kept it under control.”

The Scots were able to control field position for much of the game, with two punt deflections helping the cause. They also converted more consistently on third down.

Randall started just 5-of-13 through the air, but three of those completions went for touchdowns. He found a better rhythm as the game went along, finishing with 215 yards.

HP added a touchdown in the third quarter, again taking advantage of a short field. Lancaster’s 2-yard scoring run capped his game-high 95 yards on the ground. Charlie Olmstead paced all receivers with four catches for 56 yards.