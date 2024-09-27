Friday, September 27, 2024

Every parent remembers when the pumpkins were as big as they are. Pixabay
Find Pumpkins, More to Talk About at NorthPark

The spirit of the fall season will soon transform CenterPark Garden at NorthPark Center into a fa-boo-lous pumpkin patch, as hot apple ciders, story time, and whimsical scavenger hunts take over the courtyard.

For those who’d rather associate the spooky season with things that crawl and slither, there will be an opportunity to get up close and personal with snakes, lizards, bugs, and amphibians during a special presentation by Creepy Critters at the pumpkin patch. NorthPark Center’s Pumpkin Patch runs Oct. 11-Nov. 3.

