What’s New in HPISD Technology? The Guidelines for Its Use

Parents may notice some changes in how HPISD students use technology this year, and they don’t include shiny new Chromebooks or tablets.

“Our preference is, first and foremost, not to be using technology,” Board of Trustees member Blythe Koch said during an Aug. 20 meeting, “and to only be using technology in ways that really are enhancing education,” or are required by the state.

The district has reviewed technology use at all grade levels and trained teachers in when, and when not, to use technology. It has created a Technology Integration Triangle to help guide when the use of tech is appropriate.

“We just took a harder look at, ‘is technology just replacing something that’s on paper, or is it truly for the betterment of the student?’” deputy superintendent Shorr Heathcote explained. “We want technology usage to be aligned with that.”

The triangle’s broadest category is titled “No Technology Needed,” and designates times when learning should occur without tech aids. Two smaller categories of tech use are titled “Transformative,” and “Supportive,” and they’re designated for when technology “produces a unique outcome or develops a high-level skill,” or otherwise supports learning.

The smallest pieces of triangle, titled “Restrictive” and “Disruptive,” include times when tech use could be easily replaced with traditional learning, as well as needless screen-based homework assignments.

The district has also created screen time guidelines to help guide teachers in the average number of minutes students should spend using technology daily, both in the classroom and on homework. The minutes do not include time spent on state and national assessments, or on keyboarding. The recommendations are:

• Preschool: 0 to 5 minutes per day

• Kindergarten: 0 to 15 minutes per day

• First and Second Grade: 0 to 20 minutes per day

• Third and Fourth Grade: 0 to 30 minutes per day

• Fifth to Eighth Grade: 30 to 60 minutes per day, not including technology electives

• Ninth to 12th Grade: Course and course level dependent

Missing from the classrooms completely, Heathcote said, should be cell phones and smartwatches. The cell phone policy hasn’t changed this year. But the district is ensuring that students follow the rule that cellular devices are not visible or utilized during instructional time.

Board of Trustees vice president Bryce Benson said that his seventh grader and senior had both complained about the increased phone enforcement.

“I want to say to Principal Reyes and Principal Hunt, great job,” he said. “And my seventh grader suggested that I should be impeached.”

The district will continue to monitor its technology use expectations during the school year to ensure that they are sustainable in the future, Heathcote said. It has also aligned the teaching of technology to new state standards, which spell out the tech-related skills that students at each grade level should master.