Austin Street Luncheon to Benefit the Homeless

Austin Street Center, one of the largest homeless shelters in Dallas, will host its annual “Humble Beginnings Luncheon” at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at the Hilton Anatole.

The event will feature “NBC TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” co-host and daughter of 43rd President George W. Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, as keynote speaker. Hager will discuss the critical issue of homelessness in Dallas, while sharing personal insights and stories.

This year’s luncheon will be co-chaired by Michelle Thomas and T. Dupree Scovell, with Elaine Agather serving as honorary chair.

The event will raise both funds and awareness of the issue of homelessness, while highlighting Austin Street Center’s efforts to provide comprehensive solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

Additionally, Austin Street Center will honor The Addy Foundation with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award for its longstanding dedication and community leadership, and Texas Health Resources with the Community Leadership Award for its support through its medical respite program partnership with Austin Street and other hospitals in Dallas County.

“I am profoundly moved by the opportunity to come together and address the urgent issue of homelessness in our community,” Thomas said. “This event is more than just a gathering; it’s a call to action — a chance for us to rally support, raise crucial funds, and provide hope for those in need.”

Sponsorships range from $3,000 to $100,000, and individual tickets begin at $165.

To purchase tickets, sponsor the event, or learn more information, click HERE.