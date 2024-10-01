‘Baseball Forever’ Scavenger Hunt Has Concluded

The Texas Rangers and Brad Oldham Sculpture collaboration has ended with all 25 of the hidden, baseball-sized bronze sculptures having found their owners.

The centerpiece of the collaboration, a set of 25 sculptures called “Baseball Forever,” was created by artists Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin. On the surface, the sculptures look like a baseball displaying the Texas Rangers City Connect logo.

Courtesy of Brad Oldham Sculpture

Inside, however, the sculpture holds a small bronze replica of the famous Dallas sculpture “The Travelling Man.” The robotic sculpture, now aptly outfitted for the collaboration, can be seen standing on home plate, wearing a Rangers cap, and with a baseball in his heart.

“We all have those moments in life that shape who we are, and for me, sports have always been a big part of that journey,” said Brad Oldham. “To have the opportunity to celebrate 25 years of creating public art and to collaborate with the Texas Rangers, a team who just reached the pinnacle of success as World Series champions, feels like my two worlds coming together in the most meaningful way. I hope Baseball Forever resonates with fans as a symbol of the unity and passion that both art and sports inspire.”

The sculptures were hidden all across North Texas on Sept. 16 by Shannon Wynne, Darcy Ribman, Texas Wesleyan University President Dr. Emily Messer, Ann and Doug Brown, Brad and Christy Coltrin, and members of Texas Rangers Baseball.

As might be expected with a hunt of such notoriety, the sculptures were found rather quickly. “Dallas Innovates” wrote that as of Sept. 19, all 25 of the sculptures had been found, just three days after the sculptures were hidden.

Updates on how many sculptures remained and where they had been found could be tracked using the “Baseball Forever” web page.