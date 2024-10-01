HP Bass Team Reels in a Win at Season Opener

The HP Bass Team took a bite out of the competition at its first event of the season, finishing in the top spot out of 28 schools on Sept. 14 at Lake Ray Roberts to capture the school title.

Four of HP’s teams finished in the top 11 out of the 142 teams that competed. Team rankings were determined based on each team’s five heaviest legal fish. The weights of the top three teams at each school were added to determine the top school finisher.

HP’s top three teams were:

Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown – 18.03 lbs, second place

Myles Vinyard and Cole Drysdale – 12.39 lbs, sixth place

Lee Wagner and Miller Rosamond – 9.66 lbs, tenth place

