Jenni Kayne Pop-Up Comes to Highland Park

Jenni Kayne, a California based life-style brand, will join the over 60 stores and restaurants in Highland Park Village (HP Village) this October.

The HP Village location will mark Jenni Kayne’s largest store to date and will carry apparel, accessories, home goods and skincare, among others.

With roots in California minimalism, Jenni Kayne markets its aesthetic as “classic yet cool.” Guests can expect minimalist designs featuring natural textures to ground the space with elevated neutrals throughout.

“We are so excited to open in HP Village,” founder Jenni Kayne said. “We have been eyeing the area for such a long time and having the opportunity to grow our community in Texas is thrilling.”

Also coming to HP Village this fall is Chloé, joining an array of locations in the area that increase HP Village’s presence as a luxury fashion epicenter in Dallas.

The Jenni Kayne pop-up will remain in operation at 34 Highland Park Village through spring and summer 2025.

To learn more about Jenni Kayne, visit jennikayne.com.

For more information about HP Village, visit hpvillage.com.