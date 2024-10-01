Jesuit Slides Past HP in Hockey Opener

Wade Bryan had a goal and three assists as Jesuit Dallas rolled past Highland Park 8-1 in the season opener of the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League on Sept. 25 at StarCenter Richardson.

Bryan was one of eight goal scorers for the Rangers, with all of the Rangers’ tallies coming at even strength. Bryan and Everett Sahadevan scored within a two-minute span in the first period to give Jesuit the early advantage.

Other goal scorers included Tyler Woods, Max Reynolds, Danny Myung, Will Hubbell, Allen Zhang, and Thomas Fino. Highland Park’s first-period goal was credited to Dylan Palmer.

Next up, the Rangers (1-0) will face Allen on Wednesday in Richardson, while the Scots (0-1) will aim to bounce back against Flower Mound in Farmers Branch.