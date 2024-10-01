Lions, Hornets Run Well at Jesuit Meet

Noah Roby of St. Mark’s and Chris Williams of Greenhill each posted top-20 individual finishes at the Jesuit Classic cross country meet on Saturday at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.

In the top girls division, Highland Park was fourth in the team standings, with three runners earning top-20 showings — Ryan Sontag, Paisley Bennett, and Maddie Heckler. For the Lady Scots, the meet was the final tuneup prior to the District 12-5A meet on Oct. 10 in McKinney.

Cumulatively, the Hornets and Lions finished just ahead of host Jesuit Dallas in the boys race, although none were close to team champion Keller. Noah Verdin ran inside the top 50 for Covenant.

Other top performers among girls included Ursuline’s Presley Andras, who came in fourth individually, and Greenhill’s Lilly Williams in 21st place.