Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Sept. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRASH AND DASH

No sweeping the damage under the rug for a resident in the 5400 block of North Dentwood Drive after a driver crashed a vehicle into the home and fled the scene on Sept. 25.

23 Monday

A public intoxication citation was issued at a storage facility located in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

An unspecified harassment occurred in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

24 Tuesday

A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred in the 6100 block of Desco Drive.

25 Wednesday

A dog was thrown from a second story garage in the 8400 block of Westchester Drive (event included as part of comprehensive crime report, additional information pending animal cruelty investigation).

Property was damaged when a vandal hit a residence in the 9300 block of Hathaway Street.

An unspecified theft of personal property occurred in the 6000 block of Mimosa Lane.

Abandoned property was found in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A motor vehicle was stolen from a commercial parking lot located in Preston Hollow Village.

26 Thursday

Vandalism of commercial property occurred in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A theft of property occurred in the retail center located in the Northwest corner of Inwood Road and Lovers Lane.

An assault occurred at a government building in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

28 Saturday

A criminal trespass warning was given at an undisclosed time at Medical City Dallas Hospital.

29 Sunday

The front door of a residence was reported open in the 5700 block of Greenbriar Drive.