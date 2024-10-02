ALG Fine Art Kicks Off Brené Brown Themed Visiting Artists Show

ALG Fine Art will kick off its Visiting Artists Show, Own Your Own Story; Write Your Own Ending, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, in its Design District gallery at 1302 Dragon St.

Gallery Director Anna Curnes PHOTO: Carol Riell Photography

The special exhibition will run from Oct. 4 to 26 and will feature the work of both resident artists and emerging Dallas area artists, including several from the Park Cities.

The show’s theme is the power of personal narrative in owning and writing an individual’s own story. Artists responded to a prompt by Brené Brown: “When we deny our stories, they define us. When we own our stories, we get to write the ending.”

Works on display will include Park Cities artist Jenny Grumbles’ collage portrait of global pop icon Taylor Swift. The portrait, titled “Art by a Thousand Cuts,” is made entirely from cereal box pieces.

The show will also feature gallery director and artist Anna Curnes’ piece, “Director’s Cut,” a glass strings installation made from hand cut and fused glass.

Click HERE to get complimentary tickets for the opening reception. The art will also be available to view:

Tuesday from 11 to 4 p.m. by appointment

Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Private appointments are available upon request.