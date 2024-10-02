Givenchy Brings French Luxury to NorthPark Center

The Givenchy store is now open at NorthPark Center. The French multinational company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, debuts its Givenchy collection at the luxury brand’s first Texas location.

Founded in 1952 by Hubert de Givenchy, the global fashion house continues to reinterpret the codes of style and sophistication. The luxury brand’s long and storied history as one that redefined 20th century fashion has collectors of haute couture loyally following its signature styles.

Givenchy debuts in Dallas with its Fall Winter 2024 collection, which includes a varied selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, as new elegance with a modern twist combines with femininity in the timeless world of Givenchy. The NorthPark Center store’s design leverages contrasting tones and materials, with distinctive archival tiger print furnishings adorning the space’s natural palette.