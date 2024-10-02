W.T. White Grad Serves With Navy Electronic Attack Squadron

By: Ashley Craig

OAK HARBOR, Wash. – As James Daniels joined the U.S. Navy a decade ago, his brother sent him off with a challenge.

“My brother, Joseph Daniels, told me before I left, ‘Show them what Texas is like,’” recalled the Dallas native now assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

“And I have taken that work ethic into the Navy,” Petty Officer 1st Class James Daniels said. “Where I grew up in Dallas was a cultural melting pot, so that made my career choice of joining the Navy very easy. Being accepting of everyone and respecting everyone is a lesson I carry with me daily.”

Since graduating from W.T. White High School in 2010, he has earned an associate degree in history from American Military University in 2019 and pursued a bachelor’s degree in history at Oregon State University, where he expects to finish in the fall.

Today, Daniels serves as an aviation electrician’s mate.

“I joined the Navy to make my mark on history, big or small, and to create a solid base for starting a family,” said Daniels. “My grandfather, Russell Logan, created the conopulse radar system in 1959. They used that in the P-3 Orion, so some of the early stories from him were Navy-related and that drove my interest in the Navy as well. I also wanted to be in avionics.”

VAQ-129’s primary mission is to train new aircrew to conduct airborne electronic warfare in the EA-18G Growler.

Built to replace the EA-6B Prowler, the EA-18G Growler, a ground and carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft, is the cornerstone of the Joint Force’s Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) mission. Its platform adds a sophisticated sensor suite that enables the suppression of enemy air defenses along with a variety of other electronic warfare operations.

The Growler has two seats, is over 60 feet long and can weigh up to 66,000 pounds when fully loaded with all missiles and electronic jammers. It can travel at speeds over 1,100 miles per hour, around 1.5 times the speed of sound.

“I am most proud of completing three deployments, one on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and two on USS Harry S. Truman,” Daniels said. “The deployments gave me great memories and allowed me to travel the world. My favorite detachment was to Brest, France, and the Landivisiau Naval Air Base where I got to teach French sailors about the capabilities of the EA-18G aircraft, and vice-versa with their Super-Etendard.”

Daniels is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my family for their support from home,” he said. “I also want to thank my spouse, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Peyton Daniels, for all of her support over the years. She’s stayed steadfast for myself and our family through long deployments.”