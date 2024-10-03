City of Dallas Addresses Hazardous Waste Disposal

The City of Dallas Sanitation Department is reminding residents why it’s not wise to dispose of paint or other hazardous waste in garbage bins or recycle roll carts.

Its community outreach specialists issued a statement with information about chemicals like paint that can cause harm to the environment if they are thrown into a garbage roll cart, poured down the drain or storm sewer, illegally dumped, or stored incorrectly.

The Sanitation Department is requesting that residents properly dispose of the items.​

Dallas residents are offered a free disposal service for home chemical waste at the the Home Chemical Collection Center or any Home Chemical Collection event provided by the Dallas Area Household Hazardous Waste Network.