Highland Park to Ground Spray for Mosquitos

Highland Park east of Preston Road to the town limits will be sprayed for mosquitos overnight on Thursday, Oct. 3, due to a high mosquito count in a trap on the east side of town. None of the mosquitos in the trap tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Ground spraying will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will include public rights-of-way and Highland Park’s tennis courts. The town asks residents to be mindful of areas, such as pet dishes and flower pots, that collect water and could create mosquito breeding grounds. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.