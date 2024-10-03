Thursday, October 3, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
News Park Cities 

Highland Park to Ground Spray for Mosquitos

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

Highland Park east of Preston Road to the town limits will be sprayed for mosquitos overnight on Thursday, Oct. 3, due to a high mosquito count in a trap on the east side of town. None of the mosquitos in the trap tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Ground spraying will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will include public rights-of-way and Highland Park’s tennis courts. The town asks residents to be mindful of areas, such as pet dishes and flower pots, that collect water and could create mosquito breeding grounds. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.  

You May Also Like

HP Band, Drumline Bring Home Top Awards

Sarah Hodges 0

City of Dallas Addresses Hazardous Waste Disposal

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

HP Faces 7-5A Road Challenge at Red Oak

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *