Jesuit, Ursuline Take Medals in Opener

Jesuit Dallas and Ursuline both took second behind Southlake Carroll in their respective divisions at the season-opening Ranger Relays swimming meet on Saturday at SMU’s Lindley Aquatics Center.

Luke Lary led Jesuit with three medals. The Rangers won the 400 medley relay with a team consisting of Lary, Jonah Ruhl, Sebastian Suwanda, and Flyn Hughes.

Lary and Hughes also contributed to Jesuit’s runner-up finish behind Carroll in the 200 butterfly relay along with Sam Kennington and Drew Shippey. In the 400 freestyle relay, the Rangers earned silver with Lary, Suwanda, Ruhl, and Jackson Addison-Jordan.

In girls races, Ursuline took three silver medals, highlighted by a runner-up showing in the 400 medley relay behind Caroline Rippel, Adeline Wongso, Ariana Burlingame, and Natalie Estrada.

Wongso also was part of a quartet that placed second in the 200 breaststroke relay with Emma Rodriguez, Charlotte Fowler, and Elizabeth Dang. The Bears were also second in the 200 backstroke relay thanks to Rippel, Fowler, Bella Dewhirst, and Claire Rogers.

The Rangers also were third in the boys 200 breaststroke relay, while Ursuline claimed bronze in the girls 400 freestyle relay.