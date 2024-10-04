Boone Bulldogs Show Their HPISD Spirit

Students at the district’s newest school will celebrate their HPISD heritage this year with the theme “Proud to be Plaid.”

“Our last several themes have been about establishing our identity as a school,” explained PTO president Tara Cosgrove. “This year, I wanted to focus on situating us within the larger community and tying us into the Highland Park legacy. Bulldogs today… Scots tomorrow!”

Boone turns five this year, which means that its fourth-graders will be the first Boone grads to have started kindergarten as bulldogs. The school is planning to honor them and throw a fifth birthday bash this spring.

The PTO plans to give Boone more than $600,000 this year, funds that will provide programming and enrichment activities for the bulldogs, as well as professional development, instructional materials, and salary support for teachers. The PTO will also provide free daily lunch in the cafeteria to all teachers, staff, and substitutes.

One of Boone’s newest bulldogs is principal Ashraf Mobh. Although she joined Boone this school year, she’s already left her pawprint on HPISD as a former teacher of the year at Armstrong.

Visit boonepto.org to learn more about the bulldog’s tartan pride and plans for the year.