Defense Shines Again, Scots Ground Hawks

RED OAK — From three takeaways to two safeties to multiple sacks, the big-play capability of the Highland Park defense was on full display on Friday.

The Scots frustrated a high-powered Red Oak offense while pulling away for a 32-14 victory in a battle of District 7-5A Div. I title contenders at Goodloe Stadium.

As HP took control early in the second half, the final four possessions in the Hawks’ comeback effort resulted in two interceptions and two tackles in their own end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall completed just 12 of 30 passes but finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns as the HP offense was opportunistic following Red Oak miscues.

“Our defense just kept coming up with turnovers. They kept giving us good field position,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “We got some good plays from Buck on scrambles, and our receivers made some great catches.”

HP enters its bye week in a tie atop the league standings with Midlothian. The Scots (5-1, 2-0) will return to action on Oct. 18 when they host Joshua.

“We’ve had six hard games. There’s not one game where we could relax,” Allen said. “We’ve got some time to rest and get some guys healthy, and work on some fundamentals.”

The first turnover involved HP linebacker Jack Morse pouncing on a fumble in Scots territory on the opening play of the second quarter.

That seemed to energize the offense after a slow start, resulting in an efficient drive capped by a 14-yard scoring pass from Randall to a leaping Paxton Smith.

Matthew White plunged into the end zone on the next drive, set up by a 33-yard strike on fourth down from Randall to Brandon Lilly to make it 14-0.

The Hawks (2-3, 0-1) cut the margin in half on the last play of the first half, when Kingston McAdams bounced off a tackler for a 1-yard touchdown run.

However, HP regained momentum early in the third quarter with its biggest play of the night, a 57-yard scoring toss from Randall to Lancaster over the middle.

Red Oak answered again with its most effective possession, culminating in a 32-yard scamper by Billy Middleton to make the score 21-14.

Three snaps later, Red Oak’s Xavier Block grabbed an interception at midfield, giving the Hawks a chance to tie the game. But the HP defense asserted itself again with two critical sacks by Amin Elahmadi and Thomas Cook to stall the Red Oak scoring opportunity.

Daniel Turner’s sack of Middleton in the end zone added two points to the cushion late in the third quarter. And the Scots followed with another touchdown drive that ended with a 19-yard connection between Randall and Lilly to stretch the advantage to 30-14.

With Red Oak in desperation mode on offense, HP continued to turn up the heat. The Hawks drove to the Scots 10-yard line before Jonathan Boyanovsky picked off a tipped pass in the end zone.

Later in the fourth quarter, Turner snagged an intended screen pass for an interception and Cook added a late safety on another scramble deep in Red Oak territory.

“Red Oak has speed and breakaway ability,” Allen said. “Our guys mixed up their coverages. All their turnovers were very timely.”

Lancaster tallied 143 total yards, including 86 as the workhorse on the ground. Lilly caught five passes for a team-high 93 yards.

Middleton was 10-of-24 passing for 175 yards, and was also the only consistent running threat for Red Oak with 72 yards. Dynamic receiver Charles Taplin, who is verbally committed to Michigan State, finished with five receptions for a game-high 94 yards.