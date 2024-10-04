Knights Rally to Clip ESD in SPC Opener

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

A late rally by Bellaire Episcopal led to a heartbreaking defeat for Episcopal School of Dallas in the SPC 4A opener on Friday.

The Knights scored a touchdown with 35 seconds left to secure a 25-20 win over the Eagles in a seesaw game at Jones Family Stadium.

Knights quarterback Brody Bartee connected with Brandon Thomas for the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute.

ESD went up 14-13, its first lead of the game, with 7:06 left in the third quarter after a 2-yard dive up the middle by freshman Fine Vailahi. The Eagles (1-5, 0-1) recovered the ensuing onside kick, and made the score 20-13 after Jake Gierkey’s short touchdown pass to William Stahl.

“I liked our chances,” said ESD head coach Richard Williams. “I felt our pre-conference schedule was the toughest among all private schools in the area and prepared us for this game against a very good Bellaire Episcopal team.”

The Knights took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 13-yard pass from Bartee to Tate Organ, and later extended it with two field goals.

Down 13-0 late in the second quarter, the Eagles started their comeback with a 13-yard touchdown strike from Gierkey to Dario Benaglia.

ESD clamped down on defense and had the momentum for most of the second half before the late comeback by the Knights. Nicholas Marquez picked off two Bartee passes, and returned his second interception deep into Knights territory, setting up Vailahi’s score.

Marquez, a sophomore cornerback, also blocked what would have been the tying PAT with just over two minutes left in the game, leaving the score at 20-19. But the Eagles were forced to punt after a three-and-out on their next possession, leaving time on the clock for the Knights.

ESD will continue conference action next week at Houston Kinkaid.