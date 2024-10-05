Saturday, October 5, 2024

Hillcrest freshman Anna Albert sets the ball during Friday's four-set win over W.T. White. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Panthers Keep Win Streak Alive, Top WTW

Todd Jorgenson

Hillcrest continued its dominance atop the District 13-5A volleyball standings with a four-set road win over rival W.T. White on Friday.

The Panthers (20-8, 7-0) remained unbeaten in league play and extended their winning streak to 11 matches overall with the victory, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 25-13.

Hillcrest also completed a season sweep over the Longhorns (8-11, 5-2), who remain in good position to earn a postseason berth with three weeks remaining in the regular season. WTW had its five-match winning streak snapped.

Next up, the Panthers will host Adamson on Tuesday, while the Longhorns will travel to face South Oak Cliff.

