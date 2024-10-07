Hockaday Keeps Rolling, Sweeps Ursuline

After three marathon sets, Hockaday swept Ursuline on Monday in a nondistrict battle of Dallas private-school volleyball powers.

The Daisies (19-19) extended their winning streak to six matches with the hard-fought home victory, 28-26, 29-27, 25-23. Meanwhile, the Bears (22-14) dropped their fourth straight match during a challenging stretch in their schedule.

Ursuline will travel to Frisco Legacy for a district test on Tuesday before returning home for a showdown with rival Bishop Lynch on Thursday. Hockaday’s next match is Oct. 22 against Fort Worth Trinity Valley.