Hockaday Neighborhood Gathers For Annual BBQ

Unseasonably warm fall weather didn’t deter the Hockaday Neighborhood families from coming together for the annual HNA BBQ Sunday. A balloon animal artist, a face painter, and plenty of good BBQ accompanied the fellowship.

The Hockaday Neighborhood Association (HNA) was organized in 1994 as a voluntary, non-profit organization to promote safety, encourage community, and preserve the beauty and stability of the neighborhood, and includes beautification efforts, neighborhood events, and initiatives like the popular “Know Your Neighbors” campaign that allows residents to exchange information with eight surrounding homes to facilitate ease of communication and neighborliness.

The setting for the annual fall neighborhood get-together included red gingham table-clothed picnic tables set up under the shade of The Hockaday School’s sprawling canopy of oak trees.