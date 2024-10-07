Park Cities Author Takes on China, Communist Party

Patrick Jenevein spent decades navigating the business world of the People’s Republic

Park Cities resident Patrick Jenevein entered China’s complex business world in 1995.

Now a persona non grata in China, he’s releasing a book detailing his experience with the Communist Party and his thoughts on China’s global presence.

Dancing with the Dragon: Cautionary Tales of the New China from an Old China Hand releases Oct.1, coinciding with the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

“It’s a birthday present,” Jenevein said.

Jenevein spent 20 years in the renewable energy business in China, learning the nuances of Chinese economics. However, there was one distinction from the U.S. economy that didn’t take long to figure out.

“The United States starts with the foundation that we protect people against political bullies,” Jenevein said. “The Communist Party writes a constitution that protects the party from the people.”

China’s prioritization of political rights instead of individuals’ rights remains a relevant issue, particularly when it comes to its relationship with the U.S.

Now the CEO of strategic intelligence firm Pointe Bello, Jenevein also emphasized the importance of protecting people’s rights to their intellectual property.

According to a 2019 summary published by the FBI, “the annual cost to the U.S. economy of counterfeit goods, pirated software, and theft of trade secrets is between $225 billion and $600 billion.”

Jenevein said that American citizens “have a hard time imagining” the state of intellectual freedom in China, a fact that his book seeks to change.

“Pay attention to the Communist Party,” Jenevein said. “Our very existence and our freedom of expression and our protection of people from political parties makes us an existential threat to them in their minds.”

Jenevein’s professional perspectives are drawn from his own intense and personal encounters with the CPC, including a multi-million dollar, years-long legal dispute that he eventually won.

“The Communist Party threatened my life,” Jenevein said. “And if not my life, certainly my livelihood. They threatened my family as well.”

Phillip Wiggins, a Park Cities resident and close friend to Jenevein, was a source of support during this time.

“It was extremely painful watching what they were doing to him,” Wiggins said. “There were some days that were so brutal to him, and he would come home kind of broken. But then he would get back on the horse.”

New York Times bestselling author Steve Fiffer, who collaborated with Jenevein to write the book, said that Jenevein’s knowledge has already made him an influential consultant in governmental and military institutions. The personal aspects of his story, however, will appeal to readers.

Jenevein said that he would be “thrilled” if the book leads people to start asking questions.

“I’ve benefited greatly from the world I was born into, and I feel it’s incumbent upon me to try to do something for those who will follow me,” Jenevein said.