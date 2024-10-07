Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 30-Oct. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONFUSING CAR CHASE

A Ford F-150 ignored a red light, may not have heard a police siren, and went the wrong way down an alley and one-way street, before finally entering the Dallas North Tollway via an exit ramp prior to 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 5 during a pursuit that began in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

A burglar caused a double-bogey at about 5:53 p.m. when they stole golf clubs and a bag from a 2000 Jeep Cherokee on Windsor Parkway.

A greedy thief stole multiple food items from CVS in Snider Plaza at about 9:36 p.m.

1 Tuesday

Officers responded to the McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School campus at about 10:38 a.m. after a student displayed a steak knife at school.

2 Wednesday

Reported at 4:12 p.m. on Bryn Mawr Drive: Indecent exposure that occurred between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 18.

3 Thursday

A burglar broke into a medical facility on Preston Road and stole items at about 12:03 a.m.

Officers took a report of burglary of a 2024 Lexus RZ at about 1:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

4 Friday

Officers arrested two men and a woman for driving while intoxicated and public intoxication after stopping their 2022 Chevy Silverado at about 2:24 a.m. on Douglas Avenue.

A burglar struck an unlocked 2019 Land Rover on Preston Road at about 5:41 p.m.

A purse poacher stole a black Louis Vuitton purse from a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover on Preston Road at about 5:57 p.m.

A youngster was cited for juvenile driving under the influence at about 11:57 p.m. after they were stopped in a 2004 Lexus LX 470 on Druid Lane.

6 Sunday

A classy crook broke the window of a 2022 Cadillac Escalade to steal items including a PURPLE BRAND T-shirt and jeans at about 8:30 p.m. on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

A thief cleaned out a woman’s Land Rover Range Rover, stealing her Celine tote style purse, while she dropped off her dry cleaning before 1:29 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 3:56 p.m.: A man heard a noise that may have been the sound of a Lexus striking vehicles near the intersection of Cornell Avenue and Byron Avenue, or could have just been caused by the Lexus running over a piece of heavy plastic.

1 Tuesday

A joyrider took off in a 2023 Audi Q7 parked in a driveway in the 3900 block of Miramar Avenue before 3:57 a.m. after the owner’s son may have left the key fob inside.

A wanna-be car thief may have been disappointed after breaking the window of a 2024 Porsche Macan in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive and putting a key fob in the ignition before 4:27 a.m. A keyless fob needed to be inside the vehicle for it to function.

Reported at 8:05 a.m.: A thief stole $20, two phone charging cables, and a plug from a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class that may have been left unlocked in the 3100 block of St Johns Drive.

Police arrested a man for trespassing and resisting arrest at about 2:09 p.m. in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue.

2 Wednesday

A pedaling pilferer stole a neon green men’s Specialized mountain bike at about 12:20 p.m. from a garage in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.

A sneaky scoundrel stole a North Face backpack, two laptop computers, Kendra Scott jewelry, a keyboard, over ear headphones, and a prescription bottle from a 2020 BMW X5 SUV that was mostly left locked as its owner made multiple trips to and from Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

3 Thursday

An inattentive young driver struck his neighbor’s fence while backing a Toyota Tacoma out of his garage as he looked for gas stations on his phone in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive before 12:10 p.m.

Reported at 12:36 p.m.: A mail marauder washed two checks totaling $3,250 mailed by a resident of the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue, made them out to a fraudulent recipient, and cashed them.

Reported at 1:33 p.m.: A tree in the 4500 block of Rheims Place was damaged after possibly being struck by an XPO Logistics box truck.

A group of shady thieves left Moncler in Highland Park Village with a $500 pair of sunglasses they didn’t pay for at about 2:17 p.m.

4 Friday

A thief stole a garage and rear gate remote and car diagnostic tool from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 3 a.m.

5 Saturday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of St Johns Drive and Wycliff Avenue.

6 Sunday

Police arrested a man for burglary of a motor vehicle at about 3:11 a.m. in the 4300 block of Lomo Alto Drive.