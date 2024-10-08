The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s iconic fall festival, which runs through Nov. 3, encourages guests to explore pioneer history amidst the 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash throughout the grounds.

“With an abundance of colorful pumpkins and historical charm, we invite everyone to celebrate the beauty of fall and a unique journey into Texas’ rich history,” said Sabina Carr, arboretum president and CEO.

Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas Town, presented by Reliant, explores Texas history with an immersive Lakeside Exhibit Area, where visitors can explore six pumpkin houses, each representing a unique aspect of Texas pioneer life, from the rustic charm of a log cabin to the bustling energy of a local saloon.

The festival also features fall colors with 150,000 autumnal flowers — including marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more — and a range of special events including Thursday night concerts, a market and craft fair (Oct. 12-13), and Halloween-themed activities. Visit Fall Vendor dallasarboretum.org for details.