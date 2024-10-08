Tuesday, October 8, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The annual fall festival features fall colors, pumpkins galore, pioneer history lessons, and many other activities. Courtesy Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Living Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas Town

William Taylor 0 Comments , , , ,

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s iconic fall festival, which runs through Nov. 3, encourages guests to explore pioneer history amidst the 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash throughout the grounds.

“With an abundance of colorful pumpkins and historical charm, we invite everyone to celebrate the beauty of fall and a unique journey into Texas’ rich history,” said Sabina Carr, arboretum president and CEO.

Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas Town, presented by Reliant, explores Texas history with an immersive Lakeside Exhibit Area, where visitors can explore six pumpkin houses, each representing a unique aspect of Texas pioneer life, from the rustic charm of a log cabin to the bustling energy of a local saloon.

The festival also features fall colors with 150,000 autumnal flowers — including marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas and more — and a range of special events including Thursday night concerts, a market and craft fair (Oct. 12-13), and Halloween-themed activities. Visit Fall Vendor dallasarboretum.org for details.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 30-Oct.6

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Move Over Pumpkin Spice; Fall Flavors Also Include Ginger

Christy Rost 0

Hockaday Neighborhood Gathers For Annual BBQ

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *