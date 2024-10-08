Move Over Pumpkin Spice; Fall Flavors Also Include Ginger

In late summer, my tastebuds are already craving the aromas and flavors of autumn and I’m obviously not the only one. Coffee shops now offer pumpkin spice lattes in August!

By the time October rolls around, my ovens are in perpetual bake mode, from hearty casseroles and roasts to everything cinnamon and spice.

One of my favorites this fall is gingersnaps — a recipe I developed for my national television cooking series At Home with Christy Rost. Crispy on the edges and soft inside thanks to the addition of cornstarch, I love the way they fill the house with spicy aromas as they bake.

I always have the ingredients on hand, so I can whip up a batch whenever the mood strikes. For lunchboxes and after school snacks, coffee with friends, or the inevitable “will you please bring something to the meeting,” these cookies are quick and easy to make. Just roll teaspoons of dough into balls between your hands and let the oven do the rest. They will stay fresh in an airtight container for a week — assuming someone hasn’t eaten them.

With their signature crinkle tops and sugar garnish, gingersnaps are irresistible during the fall, but they are also a great cookie to keep on hand for the approaching holiday season.

Arranged in a basket as a host gift on Thanksgiving Day or tucked into cellophane sacs tied with red and green ribbon for neighbors or the postal carrier, you’re sure to receive rave reviews.

Want to dress them up? Dip one end of each gingersnap into melted white chocolate, garnish with sprinkles or chopped nuts, and allow the chocolate to dry.

Christy Rost is a cookbook author, host of Celebrating Home cooking videos, and longtime resident of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. Her ‘At Home with Christy Rost’ cooking series for Eat This TV Network airs on AmazonFire, AppleTV+, Roku, Samsung TV, and YouTube. Visit christyrost.com for details and recipes.