Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 30-Oct.6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO FUN HIT AND RUN

A fence was destroyed by a dense driver who fled the scene after damaging the property with his vehicle in the 4900 block of West Northwest Highway on Oct. 6.

30 Monday

A brazen crook stole the front license plate from a vehicle in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

1 Tuesday

A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred at a residence in the 6100 block of Preston Haven Drive.

Property was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 11000 block of Edgemere Road.

A credit card was used without the owner’s consent at a retail store located in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A vehicle in the 8500 block of Preston Road was broken into and property was stolen.

A theft occurred at a retail store located in The Plaza at Preston Center.

2 Wednesday

Money was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Neola Drive.

A vandal caused damage to a residence located in the 4000 block of Adrian Drive.

3 Thursday

Property was stolen from inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of Pomona Road.

A burglary occurred after the forced entry of a vacant residence in the 6500 block of Waggoner Drive.

A nonviolent family offense occurred at the Jesuit School of Dallas.

A truck was taken without the owner’s consent in the 5400 block of Surrey Circle.

An unspecified theft occurred in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

4 Friday

The driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken in the 6200 block of Woodland Drive.

An unspecified offense occurred at a bank in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane.

5 Saturday

Theft of property occurred in the 6000 block of Churchill Way.

A theft occurred at a residence in the 7200 block of Churchill Way.

Property was unlawfully taken at Tom Thumb Grocery located in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

An item was stolen from a vehicle after the driver’s side window was broken in the 12500 block of Nuestra Drive.

6 Sunday

A 2005 Chevy Silverado was stolen in the 6600 block of Bandera Avenue.