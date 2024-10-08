Rangers, Scots Cruise in Playoff Openers

Jesuit Dallas set a program record for its defensive effort during a 23-1 thumping of Garland in the bi-district round of the water polo playoffs on Monday at the Segal Aquatic Center.

Jack Stevens scored four goals to lead the Rangers (17-12), while Alexander Adee, Oliver Miller, Ivan Hernandez, and Luke Wiley added three goals apiece to the onslaught.

Earlier in the evening, Highland Park started its postseason run with a 19-8 victory over Sachse, earning the second-highest scoring output of the season for the Scots (11-13). It was the second postseason victory in program history for HP.

That sets up a triple-header in the second round at The Colony, starting with the Scots meeting Prosper, followed by the HP girls against Flower Mound Marcus. The Lady Scots (12-9) had a bye in the first round. In the nightcap, Jesuit will face unbeaten Marcus, the defending boys state champion.