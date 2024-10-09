Fall Brings Pumpkins, Fair, Empty Nest

While North Texans enjoyed the final weeks of summer taking one last out-of-town excursion, finishing that spring cleaning list put off far too long, and basking in the sun at backyard barbecues, the sizzling summer temperatures had us all yearning for the cooler days of fall.

With the return of the fall season, family calendars fill up, students settle into their classes and extracurricular activities, and leisurely poolside afternoons are replaced by high school football games, band practice, and homework assignments.

The moms and sons of Young Men’s Service League and the moms and daughters of the National Charity League begin their fall community service projects. Teens’ weekend social calendars are supplemented with lending a hand to local philanthropies that includes baking appreciation treats for the Community Partners caseworkers, presenting CASA’s innovative playhouses at NorthPark Center, building beds for neighbors in need at Bed Start, and delivering hot meals for Meals on Wheels.

Dallas’s social season beckons a change of wardrobe, and al fresco dining, pumpkin patches, and art festivals abound. The State Fair of Texas and Autumn at the Arboretum invite Dallasites outdoors with the proposition of cooler temperatures (we hope). Our four-legged friends can finally hit the pavement for a midday walk.

The change of season ushers in a new mood. With it, neighborliness and togetherness bring joyful fall holidays and celebrations. Fall represents transition and change as the flowers that bloomed over the spring and summer return to the earth. Tree leaves change their color to a visually pleasing palate of reds, oranges, and browns as the Earth slowly begins its tilt away from the sun.

For this mom, the fall’s transition into an empty nest hasn’t been easy, but here’s hoping the Dallas Stars, Mavs, and Cowboys exciting fall schedules bring a son or two home for a game very soon.