Nic Fink Raising Up Next Generation of Chicken-Loving Swimmers

Olympic gold medalist shoots Cane’s promotional video, greets young fans

What’s an American swimmer to do after medaling at the Olympics?

Nic Fink went to Raising Cane’s.

Fink – who returned to his Park Cities home from the Paris Olympics with one gold and two silver medals – participated in interviews, signed merchandise, and served young fans in mid-August at a Webb Chapel location, where he shot promotional content for the chicken chain.

“The rest of the world seems to be catching up, so I’m hoping that the younger swimmers in the next generation take that personally,” Fink, who trains at SMU, said.

Valentina Calderon, a 12-year-old who swam for the Dallas Mustangs Swim Team and attends Episcopal School of Dallas, watched Fink on TV during his Olympic events.

When her mom saw a promotion for Fink’s upcoming collaboration with Cane’s, she decided to bring Valentina and her little brother.

“I’m just really grateful I got to see him and talk to him,” Valentina said.

Whitney Dollins, a collegiate swimmer at Centre College in Kentucky, drove 40 minutes from her home in Decatur to participate in the event and get her American flag-themed kickboard signed.

“It’s very cool that he’s out here and that people could come and be a part of it,” Dollins said. “That’s how people fall in love with the sport.”

Gold-medalist Melanie Fink, who coaches the women’s swim team at SMU, was also in attendance in support of her husband. She was popular with the young swimmers, greeting them and giving autographs.

“​​It’s really cool to be a coach now,” Melanie Fink said. “I had such a positive experience in college swimming, so I wanted to help facilitate other people having a great experience.”

The couple has lived in the Park Cities for about one year and is expecting a baby.

Between preparing for a new addition to the family and his day-job as an electrical engineer, Nic Fink says he’s taking time to find a “work-life balance” before deciding the future of his swimming career.

“I think I am ready to take a break before I make any decisions,” Nic Fink said. “LA ’28 is a long ways away.”