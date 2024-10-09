Richter, Whann Earn Statistical Honors

With the team marching toward a playoff berth in District 12-5A, the Highland Park volleyball program has taken time to celebrate some individual milestones, too.

Alex Richter recently surpassed 1,500 career kills, while Gigi Whann has more than 1,000 digs. Richter, a senior outside hitter, is verbally committed to Georgia and Whann, a junior libero, has pledged to Arizona.

The Lady Scots (24-9, 8-1) reached the halfway point in district play on Oct. 11 with a thrilling five-set road win over Frisco Reedy, then followed that up with a sweep at Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday. Next, HP will host Frisco Lone Star on Friday.