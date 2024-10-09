Sponsored: Join Dallas CASA for the Champion of Children of Children

Join Dallas CASA on October 18 for the Champion of Children Award Dinner at the Fairmont Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks will be honored with the prestigious Jan and Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award for their dedication to vulnerable children and families in North Texas.

The Mavs commitment to community service has improved our communities and impacted countless lives in North Texas. All funds raised at the event will directly benefit Dallas CASA, helping to provide trained volunteers to advocate for children who have been abused or neglected.

This is your chance to support a cause that’s changing lives and to celebrate a team that continuously gives back to our community.

Visit DallasCASA.org to purchase tickets!