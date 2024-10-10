Wesley Prep’s Joyful Morning Jumpstart

Despite the early-morning hour, the anticipation in the sanctuary is palpable.

An informal, child-friendly aura fills the space as a beloved individual, strumming an acoustic guitar, is familiarly clad in tie-die clergy attire.

Anyone who’s attended Wesley Prep’s interactive morning chapel in the last 26 years is familiar with the chaplain and director of spiritual development, Bruce Hearn, aka Mr. Bruce.

His one-word tagline of ‘JOOOOY’ reverberates a resounding elation through the rafters of the school. Sitting motionless is not an option.

Standing next to her dad and sister, third-grader London Grace Pendleton belted out the lyrics, “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine!”

Clearly, this isn’t London and Chloe’s dad’s first visit.

“Chapel with Mr. Bruce creates a sense of community – the time together in the morning with my girls allows me to reflect,” William Pendleton said. “It adds a spark to their day, and it keeps me grounded as I start my day.”

Developing joyful leaders isn’t just a tagline for Mr. Bruce.

By acknowledging the worth of each child, the application of lessons and virtues can be integrated into their character development, he said.

“Character development is taught young, but you have to reach them where they are,” the chaplain said. “I want to equip the child with a strong spiritual core so they can understand their own worth, focus on their individual talents, and then ultimately have the ability to give gratitude and understanding to others.”

A fifth-generation preacher, Bruce Hearn grew up in a parsonage, taught himself how to play guitar, joined a handful of garage bands, and worked at WTIX radio in New Orleans. A fan of Mavis Staples’ music, his southern Louisiana roots gave him a taste for the blues.

“There’s actually a lot of joy in the blues,” he remarked in a contemplative tone.

Whether a child is excited, anxious, or walking in with a mix of emotions, Mr. Bruce’s familiar songs provide a welcome serenity. His sentiments echo little hands clapping to the beat; self-consciousness exits the space.

“Mr. Bruce is such an important part of our mission to develop joyful leaders,” said Wesley Prep’s Head of School Meg Fahrenbrook, “He brings the kids to the forefront and chapel is all about them.”

That seems to be the consensus in the hallways as little feet scurry into classrooms.

As he accompanied a guest to the exit, Mr. Bruce offered another golden nugget of wisdom.

“I sure hope God has a huge sense of humor,” he said, pausing momentarily before adding, “What I do know, is that God would rather we laugh more – and frown less.”