HP Bass Team Takes Home a Win at Lake Texoma

The Highland Park Bass Team captured its second school title of the season on Oct. 5 at Lake Texoma.

Highland Park dominated a field of 134 teams from 34 schools. Team placement was determined by each team’s five heaviest legal fish. HP’s top three teams reeled in a total of 31.65 lbs, almost double the 16.99 lbs caught by the top three teams from the second-place school.

HP teams took three of the tournament’s top four spots, and the school had six teams that finished in the top 21. The top Highland Park teams were:

First Place: Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown — 12.18 lbs

Third Place: Lee Wagner and Miller Rosamond — 10 lbs

Fourth Place: Ryan Segulyev and Alex Leszinski — 9.47 lbs

14 th Place: Luke Clark — 5.86 lbs

Place: Luke Clark — 5.86 lbs 19 th Place: Fiore Cesare — 4.90 lbs

Place: Fiore Cesare — 4.90 lbs 21st Place: Benton Weathersby and Hawkins Schoenvogel — 4.48 lbs

The HP Bass Team will compete again on Oct. 26 at Lake Lewisville.