Thursday, October 10, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's top three teams PHOTO: Courtesy HP Bass Team
News Park Cities Schools Sports 

HP Bass Team Takes Home a Win at Lake Texoma

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

The Highland Park Bass Team captured its second school title of the season on Oct. 5 at Lake Texoma.

Highland Park dominated a field of 134 teams from 34 schools. Team placement was determined by each team’s five heaviest legal fish. HP’s top three teams reeled in a total of 31.65 lbs, almost double the 16.99 lbs caught by the top three teams from the second-place school.

HP teams took three of the tournament’s top four spots, and the school had six teams that finished in the top 21. The top Highland Park teams were:

  • First Place: Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown — 12.18 lbs
  • Third Place: Lee Wagner and Miller Rosamond — 10 lbs
  • Fourth Place: Ryan Segulyev and Alex Leszinski — 9.47 lbs
  • 14th Place: Luke Clark — 5.86 lbs
  • 19th Place: Fiore Cesare — 4.90 lbs 
  • 21st Place: Benton Weathersby and Hawkins Schoenvogel — 4.48 lbs

The HP Bass Team will compete again on Oct. 26 at Lake Lewisville.

You May Also Like

HPHS Theater Students Stage Production of ‘Anastasia: The Musical’

Sarah Hodges 0

Wesley Prep’s Joyful Morning Jumpstart

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

New Coach Hopes to Elevate Decorated HP Tennis Program

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *