HPHS Theater Students Stage Production of ‘Anastasia: The Musical’

Highland Park High School theater students will take audiences on an adventure with a young woman struggling to unravel the mystery of her identity during this month’s production of Anastasia: The Musical.

The production, which features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, runs from Oct. 24-27. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25, and 26, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. Tickets online or at the door are $12 on the balcony, and $15 for reserved seats.

The show is directed by Brittany Murphy, with senior Claire Vaughn as Anya, junior Jaron Pierce as Dmitry, senior Morgan Martinez as Gleb, junior Raj Luthra as Vlad, senior Grace Martin as Countess Lily, and senior Zoe Zaner as the Dowager Empress.

Visit this website for more information or to buy tickets.