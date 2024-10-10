New Coach Hopes to Elevate Decorated HP Tennis Program

Back in 5A, Scots looking to add to record haul of team championships this fall

Highland Park has the most decorated tennis program in Texas, making it a destination job for any high school coach in the sport.

That turned Vince Sharp’s decision to leave Anna — a thriving team he rebuilt almost from scratch during most of the last decade — into a no-brainer.

“I had a lot of success in Anna, but to get an opportunity to coach at the best program in the state, most coaches would jump on that,” Sharp said. “I had formed so many good relationships, so that part was hard, but there was a lot of understanding. It’s a good opportunity for me.”

Sharp took over the Scots this summer, replacing Tylir Jimenez, who was the head coach for the past two seasons after serving as an assistant for more than 20 years under Dan Holden.

So, while it feels like a new era for the Scots, Sharp is eager to embrace many of the traditions and expectations that have made HP a perennial powerhouse.

“They have a good plan in place, and it’s a well-oiled machine,” said Sharp, who was officially hired in late June.

The new coach began adapting quickly over the summer. He tweaked the team’s tryout procedures and added a junior-varsity schedule during the fall team season.

The early results have been positive, including an August nondistrict victory over previously unbeaten Coppell, which ended HP’s postseason run a year ago.

“That was a big win. We owed them one for the playoffs last year,” Sharp said. “That kind of got us going in a nice direction.”

The Scots hope that momentum will continue to carry through the District 12-5A schedule and into the playoffs. HP is back in 5A this season, where the Scots have won the bulk of their 22 team tennis state championships.

Early in the season, HP was especially strong in doubles and with a boys singles lineup anchored by standout freshman Steven Hu, who has been splitting time the No. 1 position with Pierce Collard.

“We were able to see where he belongs. There’s certainly a number of guys on the team who are capable of beating him if they play their best,” Sharp said of Hu. “There are multiple players who can push him, and that’s a real positive.”

HP is aiming to return to the state tournament, set for Oct. 23-24 in Waco, and claim its first championship since 2021.

“That’s our goal every single year,” Sharp said. “We don’t want to take anyone lightly. It’s not going to be easy, and we’ve got work to do. But I don’t think there’s anybody we can’t beat.”