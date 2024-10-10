Thursday, October 10, 2024

Preston Royal Library Calling All Puzzlists

Dallas Public Library’s Preston Royal Branch invites contributions to the community puzzle.

Community puzzles encourage people to come together to add an individual piece to the larger scope, symbolizing that all communities are made of smaller parts coming together to create a cohesive whole.

Whether you’re a dissectologist or just want to add a piece or two, the library invites neighbors to participate in creating a community picture, one member at a time, by adding a personalized piece to the collaborative project. As the saying goes, each piece of a puzzle must be put in place before the whole picture can be seen.

The Preston Royal Branch has served the Preston Hollow community since 1964 and stands as the oldest unrefurbished branch in the Dallas Public Library system. Regular events at the library include toddler story time, a senior memory cafe, a chess club, and a crochet and knitting group.

Drop-in participation in the community jigsaw puzzle is open to all ages and is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 19.

