Bradfield Welcomes Newcomers, Celebrates Traditions

Bradfield hopes to make all broncos feel welcome, included, and excited to be part of the school community this year.

Among the newcomers to Broncoland is principal Aimee Hilton. She joins a school nearing its 100th birthday that is proud of the community and traditions that have made it a special place for families.

“As a PTA, we are continually striving to shower appreciation on our beloved staff as they deliver the highest quality education to our students,” PTA president Rachel Reed said. “The PTA fundraises all year to ensure Bradfield has resources fully available to unlock each child’s full potential. These goals continue to guide us each year.”

In November, Bradfield will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland themed carnival, complete with games, rides, treats and surprises. And in February, guests at Bradfield’s auction will be transported back to the height of the society and glamour of the 1960s at the school’s Black & White themed ball.

Visit bradfieldpta.org to learn more about the broncos’ plans for the year.