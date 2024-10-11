Friday, October 11, 2024

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Tina Mahal, Marty Brimmage, Dominique Bertolone, Alex Druta, Maurizio Ghisoli, Michelle Carroll. PHOTO: Gittings Photography/Courtesy
Make-A-Wish North Texas Welcomes New Board Members

Colton Stroud

Make-A-Wish North Texas has welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors.

The new members of the board include: Dominique Bertolone, President of Maggiano’s Little Italy and Senior Vice President of Brinker International, Inc.; Tina Mahal, a resident of Preston Hollow and Senior Vice President of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods US; Dr. Maurizio Ghisoli, a resident of Preston Hollow and an Ex-Officio Member of the Board; Marty Brimmage, a resident Highland Park and Partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Michelle Carroll, Chief Human Resources Officer at HKW; and Alex Druta, Partner in PwC’s Banking and Capital Markets segment of the Financial Services practice.

Joan Holman, CIO of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, has accepted and assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors.

“At Make-A-Wish North Texas, the selection of new board members is a deeply thoughtful process,” President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas, Kim Elenez, said. “We seek not only the right fit but individuals who bring exceptional leadership and a shared commitment to our mission. These distinguished leaders dedicate their time — one of their most valuable assets — to help us serve the children who are eagerly waiting. Their commitment to making a meaningful impact in our communities is a true gift, one that will benefit the children and families we serve for years to come.”

Make-A-Wish North Texas says that these new board members will strengthen the nonprofit’s ability to grant more life-changing wishes and bring hope, strength, and joy to children and their families during their most challenging times.

