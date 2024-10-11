NTFB to Hold Canned Food Drive at State Fair of Texas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is partnering with the State Fair of Texas to feed the community. A donation of five canned goods at the Fair’s entry site grants $5 admission on Wednesday Oct. 16.

Volunteers can also sign up to help collect canned food during NTFB’s largest canned food drive of the year. Volunteers will receive a special Big Tex shirt and the opportunity to obtain a State Fair voucher.

The canned food drive has collected more than 69,000 cans to date. All food collected is distributed within NTFB’s feeding network to feed neighbors across North Texas.

Visit ntfb.org/statefair to sign up to volunteer or visit Big Tex on Wednesday and participate in the five for five event.