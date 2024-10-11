Friday, October 11, 2024

Fur Ball co-host Lawrence and Katy Bock, Decor Chair Kristin Hallam Courtesy: SPCA of Texas
SPCA of Texas Fur Ball Gala Benefits Animal Rescue

Guests gathered for the SPCA of Texas Fur Ball annual gala, presented by Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

The event space was decorated with purple decor highlighting the SPCA of Texas, the longest-serving animal welfare agency in North Texas, whose mission is to provide rescue animals’ care and a loving home. The 2024 Fur Ball Chairs were Katy and Lawrence Bock. The Fur Ball Decor Chair was Kristin Hallam, and the emcee for the evening was NBC 5 News Anchor Brian Curtis.

Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, live entertainment by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra, and live and silent auctions. One of the highlights of the evening was the opportunity for guests to cuddle with some furry friends.

